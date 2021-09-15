NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners handled a light agenda during their regular meeting Tuesday.

They received an update on needed maintenance projects at the Oakwood Plaza on Oakwood Avenue where their offices are located.

Sidewalk repair, parking lot improvements and bush removal in the landscape islands are needed, according to commissioners. Meanwhile, columns are rusting while light poles, curbs and building exteriors need repainting.

Also Tuesday, commissioners:

• approved a resolution authorizing an agreement with Resource Solutions Associates for a county resources guide. The cost is $9,660.

• passed a resolution approving an Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction subsidy grant agreement.

• approved a resolution tabling a proposal from Jim Speiser & Sons to install conduit and plus on the courthouse steeple at a cost of $8,380.

