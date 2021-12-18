NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners handled a light agenda during their meeting here Thursday.

Commissioners:

• approved a resolution authorizing Commissioner Glenn Miller to register and execute documents for the Johnson & Johnson OneOhio settlement.

• met in executive session to discuss a complaint against a public employee.

• passed a resolution approving force accounts for the Henry County Engineer’s Office in 2022.

• met in executive session to discuss security matters.

• approved a resolution authorizing load limit reduction signs on county roads in 2022.

