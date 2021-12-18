NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners handled a light agenda during their meeting here Thursday.
Commissioners:
• approved a resolution authorizing Commissioner Glenn Miller to register and execute documents for the Johnson & Johnson OneOhio settlement.
• met in executive session to discuss a complaint against a public employee.
• passed a resolution approving force accounts for the Henry County Engineer’s Office in 2022.
• met in executive session to discuss security matters.
• approved a resolution authorizing load limit reduction signs on county roads in 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.