NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners decided Tuesday to forgo placement of a HOPE Services renewal levy on the November ballot.
Because of the agency's sound fiscal health, they defeated a resolution that would have taken steps to place the 1.5-mill, five-year levy on the November ballot. The resolution was unanimously opposed by all three commissioners during their regular meeting Tuesday, a little more than 24 hours before the filing deadline for the Nov. 2 election was set to pass.
Commissioners noted their support of HOPE Services — operated by the county's Developmental Disabilities board — but they did not see the need for the renewal as the agency's carryover stands at $11 million.
The levy is set to expire at year's end.
HOPE Services Superintendent Steve Tucker told commissioners previously that the levy's collection rate was reduced due to the agency's healthy financial situation.
He indicated that the agency strives to maintain a carryover that would cover expenses for one year. However, the $11 million carryover is well above that.
Before the vote to keep the levy off the ballot, Commissioner Glenn Miller said "I really appreciate HOPE Services" as "it is an important service to our county."
And Commissioner Jeff Mires commended Tucker and the DD board, adding that "we're still backing" the agency "whatever they're doing."
In response to the vote, Tucker said "I appreciate the position the commissioners are in. I think one of the things that we've been doing has been looking at making our fiscal projections more realistic. ... I think our expenditures show that we haven't gone hog-wild.
"My concern right now ... I can see things in 23, 24 being different," he added. "I can't sit here and put a number on it and tell you what's going to happen."
"When the time comes and your carryover's gone down," said Commissioner Bob Hastedt. "We'll do the same thing, we'll go to bat and say ... we need to step up because we need it again."
In another matter Tuesday, commissioners met with Henry County Juvenile/Probate Judge Denise McColley and Napoleon Municipal Court Judge Amy Rosebrook to discuss indigent defense counsel.
According to the commissioners office, the Ohio General Assembly has set aside approximately $336 million in the state's new two-year budget for county reimbursement of indigent counsel costs. The budget became effective July 1.
Henry County Auditor Kevin Garringer said he would spearhead efforts to draft a related policy that complies with state requirements. He indicated that he would be in touch with the prosecutor's office and may check into what other counties are doing.
