NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners received an update on county airport projects during their Thursday meeting.
Tom Parker and John Nye — two airport board members — were on hand to review recent developments.
Parker reported that T-hangers were painted while roofs were sealed, siding and entry doors were added to a north hanger and a block wall was repainted in the large maintenance hanger.
Planned capital improvements, he said, include ramp repair and resealing in 2023, additional security cameras, lighting upgrades, a small gator vehicle with plow for snow removal and new siding on a small maintenance hanger.
Parker provided commissioners with a recap of volunteer hours provided to maintain the airport grounds.
These total 230 hours for snow removal/mowing in 2021, 173.5 hours for snow removal/mowing in 2019, 151.5 hours for snow removal/mowing so far in 2022 and 126 hours for snow removal/mowing in 2020.
He computed these hours over the four years as a $17,025 labor savings.
Nye said these are all airport board members.
"We have pretty good board members willing to come out," he told commissioners.
"That is greatly appreciated," said Commissioner Glenn Miller.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• met in executive session to discuss hiring a public employee, but took no action.
• worked on the 2023 county budget.
• passed a resolution approving 2022 county budget adjustments.
• approved a resolution reappointing DonL Parsons, Wayne Michaelis and Rick Fruth to the county's revolving loan committee for three-year terms.
• passed a resolution adopting a policy for on-call supplements of the Henry County Department of Job and Family Services.
