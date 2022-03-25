NAPOLEON — The Henry County Transportation Network will seek federal funds as it has in the past to continue operations, but with a different methodology for grant applications.
The network's executive director, Brad Booth, discussed the application process with Henry County commissioners during their Thursday meeting. Commissioners approved a related resolution allowing the application to proceed.
Instead of having to submit individual applications for various forms of federal money through the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), the network will only have to submit one application.
In the past, "whatever program we were applying for we had to do a resolution for each one and then I had to do an application for each section that we were applying for money for," explained Booth. "ODOT's changed how the application is going to go this year. Now what we're doing is we are applying for projects, and then they will assign a project to whichever program it best fits with. ... They're just making it a simpler process."
Booth told commissioners that the application is due in May with word about an award likely in July.
The network provides transportation services throughout Henry County and some surrounding counties with a fleet of vehicles. It's headquartered in the county office complex on Oakwood Avenue in Napoleon.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• passed a resolution approving an agreement between the Henry County Sheriff's Office and Holgate Village to provide law enforcement coverage for no more than 30 hours per week. The cost will be $32 per hour.
• approved a resolution allowing out-of-county travel for Henry County Job and Family Services employees.
• passed a resolution allowing a lease agreement with Henry County Job and Family Services.
• approved a resolution authorizing a lease agreement with Ohio Means Jobs.
• met in executive session to discuss hiring of a public employee, but took no action.
