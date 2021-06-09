NAPOLEON — Henry County's new economic development team addressed county commissioners during their regular Tuesday meeting here, with solar energy a discussion topic.
New Henry County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) Director Jennifer Arps gave a brief overview of her organization's ongoing activities and introduced the CIC's recently-hired administrative assistant, Stacy Williams.
Williams fills the position that Arps had been in until earlier this year before she first took over the CIC director's job on an interim basis and then became the permanent director. Arps replaced April Welch who took a job in central Ohio.
Arps noted that she was scheduled to meet with an official Tuesday afternoon from NextGen Solar, which is expressing interest in constructing a solar field in Henry County.
Commissioner Glenn Miller noted that the company is working on a couple projects in Fulton County, and stated that a "lot of solar projects" are proposed in Ohio.
Two years ago, commented Miller, a solar company expressed interest in the northern part of Henry County, seeking some 1,200 contiguous acres for a solar field. However, this came to nothing.
"I just don't think they were probably too well received," said Miller, who added that in terms of "invasiveness," wind power may be a better fit for farmers than solar.
Arps told commissioners she was interested in the NextGen Solar's perspective, and acknowledged that "there's some that don't want anything to do with any of that type of energy."
Miller noted one worry expressed to commissioners: the fate of solar field equipment after the long-term lease of the land — he mentioned at least 30 years — expires. He said there is a "whole plethora of things (equipment)."
"So these are just some of the things that we've heard," said Miller. "Not saying that I'm against it, but here's concerns that have been expressed to us."
"Yea, I know they're out there," responded Arps.
In another matter, commissioners met with the county's solid waste coordinator, Mike Imbrock, for his monthly update for May.
He noted that the landfill, which is a transfer station only, took in 188 tons of waste last month.
Imbrock also informed commissioners that 404 persons participated in the 2021 litter roundup with volunteers collecting 1.59 tons of litter and four tires on 212.5 miles of roadways.
The county's top three recyclers (Okolona Buckeyes, Hamler Men's Club and Voices of HOPE) were each awarded a $20 bonus by commissioners.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• approved a resolution allocating $4,000 to the Henry County Transportation Network for vehicle replacement.
• passed a resolution approving appointments to Henry County's local emergency planning committee for two-year terms expiring on Aug. 9, 2023. Appointees are Clayton O'Brien, Michael Bodenbender, Glenn Miller, Tracy Busch, Nick Nye, Ryan Thomas, Scott Buddelmeyer, Joe Ermie, Tim Schumm, Brian Koeller, Jim Koskan, Doug Herman, Aaron Schnitkey and Jeannie Detmer.
• met in executive session to discuss security matters.
