NAPOLEON — A list of maintenance projects on county properties were one discussion item among several topics during Henry County commissioners meeting here Thursday.
The county's maintenance supervisor, Eric Weller, presented a project list of maintenance items, including some additional work at the county courthouse in Napoleon that will follow a larger project last year in which the "Lady Justice" statute was refurbished and other improvements were made.
This could include sidewalk replacement at the courthouse as well as the replacement of adjacent stones with grass. A large evergreen there — considered a Christmas tree — also needs replaced, according to Weller.
Some concrete replacement will be needed in the courthouse area, but this could be undertaken in phases, Weller noted. This may be expensive, he indicated.
"... it's going to be a chunk of change," said Weller, who was instructed by commissioners to obtain estimates for the work.
Additionally, Commissioner Glenn Miller suggested that his colleagues plan to have a walk-through at the courthouse to take a look at interior maintenance needs there.
Meanwhile, flooring at the Hahn Center across from the courthouse in downtown Napoleon needs replacing as well, Weller noted.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• passed a resolution awarding a lease to Mike Beck Farms, Ltd., Ridgeville Corners, for 204.9 acres of county-owned line farm land on Henry County Road 15. The price is $342 per acre.
• discussed an upcoming roof replacement project at the Oakwood Office Complex with Tim Fitzgerald of the firm Tremco. Commissioners aren't sure whether American Rescue Plan Act money can be used for this purpose. Company officials will revisit the topic with commissioners during their March 10 meeting.
• approved a resolution certifying 399.81 miles for the Henry County engineer's office.
• received the monthly update from Mike Imbrock, landfill manager. He noted that the facility, which serves only as a transfer station, took in 176.8 tons in December, including 159.6 tons of tires. For all of 2021, the landfill brought in 2,259.9 tons, just shy of the 2020 record-setting amount (2,297.4 tons).
• passed a resolution authorizing an ODOT cooperative purchasing program for the engineer's office.
