NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners discussed an issue regarding potential Second Amendment protections during their regular Tuesday meeting, but decided no action was necessary.
Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers was on hand, along with Napoleon Law Director Billy Harmon, Napoleon Police Chief David Mack and Henry County Sheriff Mike Bodenbender to discuss Second Amendment sanctuary laws.
Passed in many local jurisdictions throughout the country, such laws prohibit acts deemed by some as infringements of constitutional protections for gun possession in the Constitution’s Second Amendment.
Nearly half of Kentucky’s 120 counties, for example, have passed sanctuary laws, according to one source. They are joined by eight counties in southern Ohio (Clermont, Clinton, Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pike and Scioto).
Indeed, Gwen Howe-Gebers made reference to those areas in the meeting Tuesday with commissioners. But she was not there to advocate for or against any sanctuary laws, only to ensure that everyone was on the “same page.”
She figured it a good idea to make officials aware of what is going on, so they can “be prepared that somebody may approach the commissioners or the sheriff” about the matter.
“In talking with the elected prosecutors, some of the commissioners have basically said we aren’t going to do anything,” explained Howe-Gebers. “We’re just going to wait and see if we’re even approached. Some of them have adopted what the BSSA (Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association) has come out with.”
She said the sheriff’s basic statement is: “As duly elected public officials, my oath of office requires me to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America and the Constitution of the State of Ohio. As such I will fulfill my sworn duties as sheriff.”
Howe-Gebers added that some of the other commissioners have put, “‘as commissioners,’ and then whatever applies. I just wanted us to be on the same page.”
Bodenbender commented that “we already are a sanctuary county ... because it’s law that you have the right to bear arms. So, I don’t know why we have to come out and say we’re a sanctuary county, because we are now.”
What commissioners in “sanctuary” counties have done is state “they will not fund the sheriffs taking your guns,” said Bodenbender. “We’re not going to do that anyhow,” he added because the law allows them.
Howe-Gebers concluded that “I don’t know that we really need to do anything,” a sentiment with which commissioners Glenn Miller and Bob Hastedt agreed. (The third commissioner seat is temporarily vacant until Henry County Republicans can appoint a replacement.)
Miller also noted President Trump’s affirmation “that he was continuing to support the Second Amendment. So I agree ... that probably the best thing to do is just do nothing.”
“I agree, so we all answer the same way when people ask,” added Hastedt.
Also Tuesday, commissioners awarded a contract to Kyle Sherman Excavating, Perrysburg, to undertake drainage improvements in Holgate. The amount is $93,828, well below the engineer’s estimate ($112,000).
Other bidders were: Hohenbrink Excavating, Findlay, $106,035; Forster Trucking, Continental, $109,155; Hank’s Plumbing, Toledo, $117,040; and Jim Palmer Excavating, $142,073, Portage.
Drainage improvements are planned on Muntz, Gates, Railway and North Greenler streets. The work will include new storm sewers on the latter three streets.
Commissioners and Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) were involved in the bidding process because community development block grant (CDBG) funds provided by the state are helping pay for the project.
According to MVPO’s Sandy Kessler, the CDBG neigbhorhood revitalization program will provide $89,434 of the funding. Holgate village will be responsible for the remaining cost.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• approved a request from the Henry County engineer to apply for Ohio Public Works Commission and Local Transportation Improvement Program funds for Richfield, Ridgeville, Harrison, Flatrock, Monroe, Marion and Damascus townships, as well as Deshler and McClure.
• discussed the mileage allowance for county travel. The rate is set at 57.5 cents per mile.
• passed a resolution making budget adjustments.
