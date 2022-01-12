NAPOLEON — Final rules for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds were discussed by Henry County commissioners during their meeting Tuesday.
County EMA Director Tracy Busch — considered county government's most knowledgeable official on funds disbursed by federal sources — told commissioners Tuesday that "final guidance" on the ARPA money rules were provided Friday. He said this is "what is really important because that's what you report to the federal government."
Henry County already has received about half its ARPA allocation ($5.3 million). All funds must be assigned for specific purposes by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.
Busch noted that some expenditures can be made prior to April 1 under the original rules. County expenditures totaling $700,000-$800,000 have been identified for this period while he told commissioners that he would present a list of potential expenditures for the post April 1-period (subject to the final rules) by early next week.
Last year, Henry County's ARPA expenditures included $212,000 for employee "premium pay" related to coronavirus-related work, $37,750 for touchless doors at the Hahn Center and $17,417 for health department copying machines. The county also wants to spend $328,521 for continuing IT maintenance over two years, among other expenditures.
Busch indicated that the expenditure rules for local governments that will receive less than $10 million in ARPA money will be quite liberal.
According to Commissioner Glenn Miller, the nation has more than 3,000 counties with 2,100 counties scheduled to receive less than $10 million in ARPA money.
Miller said the commissioners' intent is to expend funds on things that will not produce continuing expenses for the county's general fund once the ARPA money is gone.
In another matter, commissioners met with Shannon Jones, director of the Henry County Job and Family Services Department, to discuss publicly funded childcare.
Jones explained that two daycare centers are eligible to receive such money, noting that "we used to have a lot more child care centers with publicly funded childcare." She said a concern for daycare centers is finding enough workers to staff childcare programs.
According to Jones, families who seek public funding for daycare must apply through her agency. Questions among Henry County residents can be directed to Henry County Job and Family Services at 419-592-0946.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• passed a resolution for the county's land bank to manage the state's new brownfield program. This will provide Henry County — like all Ohio counties — $1.5 million this year to address blighted properties.
• approved a resolution authorizing contracts with The Custar Stone Co., Custar; and Stoneco, Inc., Portage, for stone aggregate supply.
• met with Amy Hoffman of Palmer Energy to discuss recertification of the county's electricity aggregation program that allows consumers to receive discounts on power purchases. Commissioners approved a resolution allowing Miller to sign aggregation documents.
• met in executive session to discuss compensation of personnel.
