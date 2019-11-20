NAPOLEON — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will be soliciting bids soon for the construction of the city’s second bridge over the Maumee River.
The project was discussed during Tuesday’s meeting of the Henry County commissioners.
The board voted to enter into a contract with ODOT, which will bid out and manage the project, said Henry County Engineer Tim Schumm, who was present at the meeting.
Design work related to the $11 million project is complete, and Schumm said he anticipates it will go out to bid next month.
Last year, ODOT’s nine-member Transportation Review Advisory Council (TRAC) approved $6 million in grant funding for the project. Additionally, $2 million in local funding was set aside, with the remainder to be financed.
Plans call for the new bridge to connect with Industrial Drive on the north side, providing access to U.S. 24, and head south to Ohio 110, east of Campbell Soup. Officials have said they hope a river bridge there will stem traffic traveling through the city to access Ohio 110, and reduce wear and tear on the existing infrastructure used by trucks.
The project, which also will provide closer river crossing to the county’s only hospital, is expected to be complete next year.
In other business Tuesday, the commissioners:
• met for networking at the Henry County Senior Center.
• met in executive session twice to discuss the hiring of a public employee. No related action was taken.
• were given an overview of the deferred compensation program through the County Commissioners Association of Ohio (CCAO). Under the plan, county employees can invest a portion of their paycheck before tax withholdings are deducted. The savings and earnings on the investments are not subject to taxes until they are withdrawn from the plan, usually at retirement, when most people will not have as much taxable income.
The board will meet again Thursday beginning at 8:45 a.m. with an executive session. County offices will be closed Nov. 28-29 in observance of Thanksgiving.
