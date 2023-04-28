NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners continue to move forward on a new air cooling device for the county courthouse.
The county’s EMA director, Tracy Busch, updated commissioners on a variety of projects, including the fate of the chiller in the courthouse. The equipment, which provides cooling to the courthouse, failed last year and is in the process of being replaced.
Busch, who last year added management of the largest county projects to his other duties, received confirmation Thursday from commissioners that he should continue with planning for the new chiller. However, the equipment isn’t expected to be delivered for many months.
The chiller discussion was only one of several topics involving Busch.
He also noted the cost for certain projects to upgrade the county’s office complex (Oakwood Plaza) on Oakwood Avenue and mentioned improvements to the courthouse interior.
Also addressed was commissioners’ decision some time ago to grant bonuses to county employees. Busch said these were much appreciated, and he “can’t say thank you enough” to those who made it possible. But he raised a question about the amount of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that will used for this.
Commissioner Glenn Miller said he didn’t favor using only ARPA dollars, saying the county’s general fund should pick up anything above $200,000. Commissioner Bob Hastedt agreed.
In other business, commissioners:
• passed a resolution authorizing a contract for the purchase of a hazmat monitoring unit from All Safe Industries, Louisville, Ky., for Toledo. The cost is $97,598.26 with Homeland Security funds covering the bill. Henry County’s EMA office serves as administrator for Homeland Security Region 1. The amount is above the engineer’s estimate ($82,500), but Ohio EMA signed off on the amount and cost savings elsewhere will cover the difference, according to Nick Nye, Henry County’s EMA deputy director.
• approved a resolution making 2023 county budget adjustments.
• passed a resolution approving ditch maintenance rates for 2023.
