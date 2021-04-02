NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners here favor the termination of a tax abatement with one local company due to its failure to follow terms of an ongoing incentive agreement.
The topic highlighted commissioners' regular Thursday meeting when they also adopted a resolution observing national Child Abuse Prevention Month in Henry County.
But first, the Community Improvement Corporation of Henry County's interim executive director, Jennifer Arps, met with commissioners to consider the recommendations of the county's tax review incentive committee (TRIC).
The committee's task is to monitor — and ensure compliance with — incentive agreements approved by commissioners which provide participating companies with property tax breaks on new investments for a stated period. In return, companies typically agree to retain a specific number of jobs or create new ones.
Several companies — Miller Brothers Construction, Railtech Boutet, Custom Agri Systems, Campbell Soup — are in compliance with the terms, noted Arps, while another (TJ Automation Inc.) was down a couple jobs because of the coronavirus situation.
The committee recommended continuing these agreements, she indicated.
However, Keller Packaging, located just north of Napoleon's Campbell Soup plant, reported no new jobs for a third year in a row, according to Arps. Therefore, the tax incentive review committee has noted its concern about the unmet expectations, with at least one member recommending the agreement's termination, she indicated.
In previous contacts with the company's controller, Arps said she has asked, "why are you not reporting jobs? And it always has come back to the loss of the Campbell's contract."
In addition to allowing the participating company savings on new property taxes, tax incentive agreements impact the amount of taxes received by schools and other local entities where the new investment occurs.
For example, according to Arps, Napoleon Area City Schools is set to receive $14,000 in 2021 in new tax receipts from Keller's investment, but would have received $73,000 without a tax abatement agreement in place, she indicated.
The TRIC has recommended continuing the tax abatement agreements with the several companies in compliance as mentioned above, but terminate the one with Keller Packaging. Commissioners must still adopt a formal resolution approving the TRIC's recommendation.
"We've given up something with a promise from a company they're going to follow through," commented Henry County Commissioner Glenn Miller. "I don't have an issue agreeing with the tax review incentive council (to terminate the agreement with Keller).
He suggested the possibility of recouping taxes from Keller that were not collected because the incentive agreement was in place.
According to Arps, the buildings at the company's site have been sold and changed ownership, but Keller is still in them.
