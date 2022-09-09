NAPOLEON — Maintenance issues and landfill matters were among the items handled by Henry County commissioners during their regular meeting Thursday.
Commissioners met with the county’s maintenance supervisor, Eric Weller, for an update, and he noted a big concern with a chiller unit that helps cool the county courthouse in Napoleon. Installed in 2014, the unit has not been working after unexpectedly quitting recently.
Weller said a temporary chiller unit that would sit in the parking lot is being sought while officials try to figure out what went wrong. It’s not known whether the damaged unit can be repaired.
“It’s been very, very trying the last few days,” said Weller. “It had to have been an incident because it’s (the chiller) been running all summer like clockwork ... and then all of a sudden it’s just off.”
He reported that four circuit breakers on a main panel were reset, but four others couldn’t be reset.
Commissioner Glenn Miller suggested that Weller check with the City of Napoleon’s electricity department to determine whether some sort of spike may have occurred.
Weller also reported on another of other county projects including sod replacement at the courthouse, updates to the Hahn Center, replacing a new tree at the courthouse and completion of flu pipes in that building.
Moving to landfill matters, the county’s environmental facility manager, Brad Young, presented commissioners with his regular update.
He reported that 229 tons of solid wast were taken in during August along with 232 tons of tires.
“Things are good right now” reported Young, noting that the facility has “a lot of customers.”
The county’s landfill operations closed years ago, but the facility continues to serve residents and businesses as a transfer station, generally to the Defiance County Landfill.
Young indicated that business remains good for a service the landfill has become known for — shredding tires and providing free shreds for projects. Many shreds, for example, have been used by the Defiance County engineer’s office to raise two low areas on Power Dam Road, south of Defiance, a project that is ongoing.
The landfill shipped 99.5 tons of tire shreds in August, according to Young. He is requesting that customers who wish to drop off large amounts of tires schedule an appointment first.
The landfill is open from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 8-11 a.m. on Saturdays. The phone number is 419-256-7343.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• held a joint ditch maintenance meeting with Putnam County commissioners via Zoom.
• approved a resolution making county budget adjustments.
• met in executive session to discuss personnel compensation.
