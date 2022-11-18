NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners considered the possibility of a rate increase at the county landfill during their Thursday meeting.
This would be needed to offset operating costs, the landfill's manager, Brad Young, indicated.
No formal action was taken during Thursday's meeting.
Commissioner Glen Miller also suggested the possibility of taking a hiatus on tire collection, though nothing formal was approved.
Th landfill has a tire shredder which allows the county to take tires from many area counties, but getting rid of the shreds has become more problematic recently. Defiance County took many of them, but that was for a project on Power Dam Road which has been completed.
The landfill charges set rates to accept tires.
Young's monthly report also noted that during October the landfill, which serves only as a transfer station to other facilities, took in 234 tons of solid waste and 131.5 tons of tires.
Earlier Thursday, commissioners discussed what to do about the Henry County Courthouse's chiller cooling system that was knocked out of commission a couple months ago. The reason has not been determined, but officials are suspecting some sort of power surge.
The county's maintenance supervisor, Eric Weller, met with commissioners along with EMA Director Tracy Busch to discuss options.
The replacement cost is $618,000 while changing out all the system's parts would cost $465,000. Insurance may be able to pay for the smaller figure with commissioners covering the difference, or a negotiated figure.
Busch said this seems like "the right thing to do."
As for the underlying problem, Busch "we need to go fix whatever needs to get fixed ... so when we do put the new chiller in we are comfortable we've done everything that we can do to protect our investment."
"It's too expensive to do this every six or eight years ...," agreed Commissioner Bob Hastedt.
The malfunctioning unit was installed about eight years ago.
If commissioners decide to go with a new unit, they wouldn't be able to take delivery until well into 2023.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• passed a motion approving a quote of $6,400 from Leever Glass for a wider breakroom door at the courthouse.
• met in executive session to discuss compensation of personnel.
• passed a resolution making 2022 county budget adjustments.
