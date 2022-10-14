NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners discussed the possibility of a couple changes at the county landfill during their Thursday meeting, including the rejection of concrete debris, and received a presentation on efforts to honor a county woman who achieved national prominence (see below).
The landfill's manager, Brad Young introduced the idea during his monthly update with commissioners.
"I no longer want to accept concrete," said Young. "... I got a pile in the back I'm never going to (anything) with."
Commissioner Glenn Miller indicated that officials would have to consult the county's solid waste disposal plan for guidance.
"If there is anything in there about concrete, I don't think it addresses anything specifically," said Miller.
Young also mentioned the possibility of raising rates to accept brush to $40 a ton with a $10 minimum fee. He said the landfill recently incurred a cost of $4,000 to grind mulch.
"It's not cost effective to have our guys grind it," said Young.
Commissioners made no decisions Thursday.
Also part of Young's report was a summation of activity during the past month. He noted that things have been busy with 60 customers just on Wednesday.
His report stated that 204 tons of waste were brought in during September as well as 194 tons of tires and 6.5 tons of brick, concrete and asphalt.
Moving to another matter, John Myles of Wauseon spoke to commissioners about the possibility of honoring Marjorie Whiteman — a 1915 Wauseon High School graduate born in Henry County's Washington Township at roads V and 10 in 1898 — who went on to serve in the U.S. State Department of State beginning in 1929.
Myles detailed Whiteman's accomplishments — noting, among other things, that she was only the second woman admitted to Yale Law School — and her eventual friendship with Eleanor Roosevelt, wife of former President Franklin Roosevelt.
According to Myles, she was asked after the Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor to research whether President Roosevelt could declare war without congressional permission. She opined that he could "since we were attacked."
In 1947, explained Myles, Whiteman was legal advisor for Eleanor Roosevelt when she was a delegate to the new United Nations in New York City.
"We have photographs of Marjorie — Eleanor sitting at the table, Marjorie's at her shoulder talking about the legal issues that they're dealing with or whatever," said Miles. "They became personal friends."
Whiteman retired in 1970, noted Myles, and was inducted into the Ohio Women's Hall of Fame.
Myles would like to name a stretch of Ohio 109 near Liberty Center — between the Maumee River to the Fulton County line, not far from Whiteman's former home — in her honor.
"We just think it would be very appropriate to recognize, and that stretch of 109 runs almost past her house to some extent," said Myles, who offered the words "very humble" to describe Whiteman. "... she was a woman way ahead of her time, and that's part of the reason we believe she needs to be recognized."
Commissioners agreed to provide Myles with a letter of support that can be given to 81st House District Rep. Jim Hoops of Napoleon. This would be used to garner support in the Ohio Statehouse for dedicating a portion of Ohio 109 in Whiteman's honor.
According to Myles, other groups subdivisions have offered letters of support for the project such as the Liberty Township trustees, Liberty Center Village, the Liberty Center Historical Society and the Fulton County Historical Society.
Miller said commissioners would have a letter ready to sign on Tuesday.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• approved a resolution making payment of $54,618.04 to Rupp Rosebrock for renovations at the county highway department.
• met with Chip Piercefield of Northwest Group Services to discuss county employee insurance. He will provide commissioners with additional information on rates with employees having future open enrollment options.
• passed a resolution making adjustments to the 2022 county budget.
• met in executive session to discuss economic development.
