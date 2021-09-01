NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners were informed Tuesday of a brewing financial concern with the Four-County Juvenile Detention Center that may necessitate a fee increase for the facility and its programs.
Fulton County Commissioner Joe Short spoke with Henry County's commissioners during their regular Tuesday session to discuss the matter.
Short is meeting with commissioners from the four counties that operate the detention center (Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams) to discuss an adjustment of rates for the facility, located next to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio in eastern Williams County.
According to Short, the juvenile detention center's carry-over is projected to dwindle to $285,000 on Jan. 1, 2022 if no changes are made.
He suggested raising the per diem (per day) cost charged to each county and making the amount equitable for all who use the facility. For example, member counties pay a higher rate than non-member counties who are charged only $100 per day.
Short blamed the recent woes on the coronavirus situation.
As such, Henry commissioners suggested using federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to make ends meet. Henry County is expected to receive $5.2 million from ARPA.
"I'd be willing to commit some of our ARP money," said Henry County Commissioner Glenn Miller.
However, Short later commented that while this one-time cash influx would be great, it "doesn't solve the long-term problem."
Commissioner Bob Hastedt agreed that raising the juvenile detention center's per diem rate is the longer-term solution.
The Joint Board of Commissioners (composed of commissioners from the above four counties) may discuss the matter in the future.
"I figure it'll be after our juvenile detention center (board) meeting so we have a little bit better handle as to what direction the counties are willing to go," said Short. "... If you have alternate ideas, different ideas, that's great. We're willing to listen to anything to make this work."
Also Tuesday, commissioners met with Henry County Senior Center Director Penni Bostelman for her monthly update.
She noted that 6,087 home-delivered meals were served to senior citizens in July for an average of 304 per day, down slightly from June.
Congregate meals served at the senior center in Napoleon — including the drive-through option — averaged about 32 per day in July, according to Bostelman.
She was happy with "Senior Day" at the Henry County Fair this year, calling it a "huge success," and has hopes of making it "bigger and better next year."
Some 210 seniors were served that day while 30-35 staff and volunteers participated.
Additionally, she noted a couple of upcoming events, including the senior center rummage sale Sept. 22-25. This will include an evening meal during the sale's first day on Wednesday, Sept. 22.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• passed a resolution approving a change order of $18,250 in the courthouse LED upgrade project.
• approved a resolution concerning indigent legal defense for parents facing termination of their parental rights.
• passed a resolution approving an indigent defense cost recoupment policy.
