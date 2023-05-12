NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners were updated on future improvements to the humane society and county office buildings during their Thursday meeting.
The humane society's president, Daphne Cole, informed commissioners reported that Richland Roofing, Defiance, will be able to redo the agency's roof in June. The building is located at 1136 Independence Drive in Napoleon.
Meanwhile, she informed commissioners that she met with Lowe's Home Improvement Warehouse to discuss assistance with renovations to the humane society's cat room while Worthington Steel plans to help with work on the dog runs on June 21.
Cole had made a funding request from commissioners for the roof replacement and other capital improvements during a meeting in March.
A news release issued by the commissioners office concerning Thursday's meeting stated that they "agreed to decide in the next couple weeks on what they would like to do, and how to help."
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• met with Tracy Busch, Henry County EMA director and county project manager, for an update. He suggested that commissioners move forward on bidding for improvements to the Oakwood Avenue county office buildings and include the replacement of the courthouse's chiller unit which failed last year.
• received a financial update from Henry County Treasurer Diana Wachtman. This included interest of $664,950.57 deposited in the county's general fund.
• passed a resolution approving 2023 county budget adjustments.
