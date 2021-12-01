NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners reviewed a considerable list of projects that are being considered with federal American Rescue Plant Act (ARPA) money during their Tuesday meeting.
Commissioners discussed plans for the county's $5.2 million in ARPA money — half of which has been made available already — during the next three years.
Some $324,617 has been spent this year, for a variety of expenses, including $37,750 for touchless doors at the Hahn Center and $17,417 for health department copying machines.
But the largest amount ($212,000) went for employee "premium pay" related to coronavirus-related work.
Future expenditures are under consideration, but subject to future discussions.
Some of the largest include $1.4 million for county administrative expenses over three years, $328,521 for continuing IT maintenance over two years, $320,000 for broadband expansion, a $250,000 contribution to the Henry County Ag Improvement Association's fairgrounds project and $250,000 for renovations at Oakwood Plaza (the county office complex).
Commissioner Glenn Miller told The Crescent-News Tuesday that his colleagues want to spend the money without creating additional expenses later.
"We sure don't want to do anything to drive up the overhead of the general revenue fund," he said. "I feel a day of reckoning is coming when additional money is going to dry up and we're going to be on our own. We still have to run lean and tight."
In another matter, commissioners met with Henry County Senior Center Director Penni Bostelman for her monthly update.
She reported that 889 congregate meals were served at the senior center in October for an average of 44 per each operating day. However, Bostelman cautioned that the daily number is skewed by larger events — such as Veterans Day and the holiday meal — with as many as 75 attending the congregate meal.
"So, some of those numbers help move that daily average," she said. "We still have days of 12 and what not, but I think we are moving in the right direction."
Bostelman noted that her agency served 435 congregate and home-delivered meals on Nov. 19 for the annual holiday dinner.
One activity that is returning, Bostelman informed commissioners, is "Birthday Bash." Held on the last Wednesday of each month, this activity recognizes all seniors who have a birthday that month, providing them with a meal coupon and cake.
A New Year's party is scheduled for Dec. 30.
Bostelman also made mention of a development previously reported in The Crescent-News — the receipt of a $135,000 coronavirus community development block grant to build two outdoor pickleball courts at the senior center in Napoleon as well as raised garden beds.
This work is expected to be undertaken next year, and will be discussed with Maumee Valley Planning Organization — the nonprofit organization administering the grant — on Dec. 9, according to Bostelman.
Too, she asked about placement of the senior center's renewal levy on the 2022 November ballot. Commissioners told her to contact the county's board of elections for more details about filing details.
The filing deadline for placing issues on the Nov. 8, 2022 general election ballot is 4 p.m. on Aug. 10.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• passed a resolution approving a contract with Tremco-Richland Co. & Associates, Inc., to repair the county vaccine clinic's roof in Oakwood Plaza. The cost is $44,950.
• approved a resolution authorizing final payment of $165,814.24 to Gerken Paving Inc., Napoleon, for resurfacing work this year.
• held 2022 budget discussions with Henry County Treasurer Diana Wachtman and Coroner Dr. Melinda Fritz.
• met in executive session to consider the purchase of property.
