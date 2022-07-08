NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners briefly discussed the Henry County Transportation Network's (HCTN) services during its public session Thursday.
The HCTN's interim director — former Northwest State Community College President Dr. Tom Stuckey who retired in 2018 — discussed the network with commissioners. He called the HCTN, which provides publicly-funded transportation to residents in Henry County and beyond, "an unbelievable service," noting that "the residents are well served.
Stuckey took over as director on an interim basis following the resignation of Brad Booth as executive director. The Defiance County Sheriff's Office immediately commenced an investigation of Booth, although no findings against him — if there are any — have been announced publicly.
According to Stuckey, the network already offers rides in Defiance and Fulton counties, and is considering a more "regional concept." Commissioner Glenn Miller also mentioned the possibility of expanding into Paulding County, for example.
Stuckey joked that his goal is to "work myself out of the job," adding that "there are others that deserve the opportunity."
Commissioners met in executive session following their meeting with Stuckey to discuss employee hiring, but took no action.
Also Thursday, commissioners opened bids on two future projects — both for road work — to be funded with Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) funds through the state.
The first project is for the resurfacing of 4.38 miles of roads, including:
• Road 12, between roads A and Y in Marion Township.
• Road X, between Road S and First Street in Ridgeville Township.
• North Lind Street, between Ohio 18 and Elm Street in Deshler.
• Mulberry Street, between Park and Keyser streets in Deshler.
• North Wood Street at the curve to Maple Street in Deshler.
• Road N, between roads 424 and 17 in Napoleon Township.
A single bid was received for the work from Gerken Paving, Inc., Napoleon, in the amount of $558,674. The figure is below the engineer's estimate ($621,300).
The second project concerns widening 3.59 miles of road in two townships. The affected stretches are:
• Road 21, between U.S. 6 and Henry County Road U, in Ridgeville Township.
• Road 21, between roads V and W, in Ridgeville Township.
• Road 16, between U.S. 6 and Road P, in Napoleon Township.
Only one bid was received. Gerken Paving, Inc. provided a quote of $470,084 while the engineer's estimate was $482,970.
Commissioners tabled contract awards for both projects until their meeting Tuesday morning.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• passed a resolution allowing a contract between the Henry County Child Support Enforcement Agency and Laura Arson as administrative hearing officer from July 1-June 30, 2023. The cost is not to exceed $14,000.
• approved a resolution authorizing a contract between Henry County Job and Family Services and the Children and Family First Council, and Adriel School, Inc., from July 1-June 30, 2023.
• met in executive session to discuss an economic development incentive with Michael Cavanaugh and John Thomas of Creekside Landfill, but took no action.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.