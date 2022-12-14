NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners approved a job description during their Tuesday meeting for a new part-time position in a county agency.
A related resolution was unanimously passed by commissioners creating tasks set out for a new financial assistant at the Henry County Transportation Network.
Based in the county office complex on Napoleon's Oakwood Avenue, the network provides transportation throughout Henry County and beyond, primarily using federal tax dollars through the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).
Stephanie Honeck, the network's finance director, had requested the position during commissioners' Dec. 1 meeting, proposing a part-time position with 20-25 hours per week that eventually might become full-time. The change, she said, would allow her to do "some more administrative type duties."
Also Tuesday, commissioners met with Darrell Handy and Chris Gaskill of Metalink to talk about possible changes to the county's emergency communications system, but the discussions didn't get far. They wanted to discuss commissioners' ideas about an additional communications tower and other issues concerning first responder radio coverage throughout Henry County.
"We kind of want to get a clear idea of what your needs are, what you're looking at and maybe some ways we can help you and work together ...," said Handy.
Following some discussion, Commissioner Glenn Miller said that his colleagues have decided not to consider the radio issue further this year until additional research is conducted and questions answered. He expressed some frustration with "state bureaucrats," saying "our questions aren't being answered, so we're not moving."
He told Handy and Gaskill that Henry County Sheriff Mike Bodenbender is proceeding with plans to implement the MARCS radio system — a communications method used by Defiance County and other jurisdictions — and that is "his perogative." But he said "the county commissioners have no intention of moving everyone else from our 700 Mhz system to MARCS, at least not now.
"So far there's been an insistence that we need to build a new tower," Miller continued, adding that he's "not convinced we are getting all of the information we need." He said on the county's south end "we have no problem" with communications.
On the subject of broadband internet expansion, commissioners told Handy and Gaskill that Henry County has not committed any of its $5.2 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds from the federal government. Local governments that were provided with less than $10 million in ARPA funds can use them for any government expenditure they want, and Henry County commissioners have put this money in the general fund for various uses, according to Miller.
Although commissioners made no project commitments to Metalink representatives Tuesday, Miller told them "at least we got the conversation started."
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• approved separate resolutions allowing pay increases in 2023 for the Henry County Department of Job and Family Services and all county employees.
• passed a resolution approving final payment of 253,056.47 to Miller Brothers Construction, Archbold, for a bridge project on Road K.
• approved a resolution allowing weight limit reduction signs on county roads in 2023. Henry County Engineer Tim Schumm informed The Crescent-News this is an annual measure that allows his office to post limits in the spring, if needed.
• passed a resolution making 2022 county budget adjustments.
• passed a resolution approving the county engineer's force account.
