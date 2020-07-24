NAPOLEON — The bidding process for repairs to Henry County's courthouse here is about to get started.
County commissioners discussed the project during their Thursday meeting with Eli Morla and Andrew Mizak of IAP Government Services Group, which will manage the work.
The project will include exterior improvements to weatherproof upper areas of the building and the repair of "Lady Justice," the statue on top of the courthouse. She will be taken down early in the project, repaired and put back on top of the building.
The statue is showing some deterioration, according to Henry County Commissioner Glenn Miller.
Morla explained that the plan is to advertise for bids within one week, then open them during the week of Aug. 10. Miller told The Crescent-News that a contract is expected to be awarded by commissioners on Aug. 13 (provided the bids come in within 10% of the project estimate of $332,000.)
It's not known how long the project will take, but Miller suggested that work may not be completed until 2021.
The courthouse project was moving along earlier this year before the coronavirus situation hit, causing county commissioners to draw back on repair plans due to concerns about reduced tax revenues. But Miller told Mizak and Morla Thursday that the county is now in a better position than thought.
"We didn't know particularly what the impact on our budget would be, but we feel we're in a safe position that we can go ahead with this project," Miller said. "Plus, we want Lady Justice fixed so we don't pick her up off the ground after some storm. ... It is a beautiful building. I'm excited about moving ahead with this project and getting going."
Mizak informed commissioners Thursday that a grant through the Ohio History Connection might be available to help with the project, which would reduce the county's cost.
Commissioners have been making exterior repairs to the courthouse in previous years, and expect additional outside wall work next year as well, according to Miller.
In other matters Thursday, commissioners:
• approved a resolution authorizing a $130,000 contract between the Henry County Department of Job and Family Services and Fox Run Center, St. Clairsville, an eastern Ohio city. This facility will provide services to kids with severe emotional issues, where foster care will not be appropriate.
• received a quarterly update from Henry County Treasurer Lisa Spiess. She noted that the county's first quarter interest for 2020 totaled $71,389.04.
