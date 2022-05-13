NAPOLEON — Internal changes in a Henry County Courthouse office figures to ramp up next week, county commissioners learned during their Thursday meeting here.
The county's maintenance director, Eric Weller, informed them that new desks will arrive in the clerk of court's office on Thursday. These will eliminate the work cubes in the office, he indicated.
An electrical upgrade also will be made, with the contractor likely to work after hours.
According to Weller, officials hope to be finished by May 23.
"Hopefully we'll have them back up and running by Monday (May 23)," Weller told commissioners.
The work stations will cost approximately $17,000 while the electric work will take another $3,600. Some painting in the office has been discussed as well.
Weller also reported on plans to seal the roof on county sheriff's office, located due east of the courthouse.
In another matter, commissioners received the monthly update from Mike Imbrock, manager of the county landfill which serves as a transfer station to other facilities.
He reported that the landfill took in 156.8 tons of waste during April and 92.9 tons of tires. Some 894 tons of tire shreds were hauled out.
The landfill accepts and processes tires from numerous northwest Ohio counties, having one of the few tire shredders in the area. Tires are taken for a fee based on size while shreds — sometimes used in building projects — are given away at no charge.
Too, Imbrock provided information on the landfill's 10th annual electronics recycling competition among the county's public schools.
Zack's Recycling participated in the event which was won by Liberty Center Schools whose students collected 20,505 pounds of recyclable materials, receiving $4,101.15 and a $300 bonus.
Second was Napoleon City Schools at 14,731 pounds for $2,946.35 and a $200 bonus followed by Holgate Local Schools, 9,356 pounds and $2,646.35; and Patrick Henry Local Schools, 9,365 pounds and $1,873.15.
Also Thursday, commissioners opened bids on the replacement of a bridge on County Road K, east of Ohio 108 in Flatrock Township.
Bids were received from Miller Brothers Construction, Archbold, $405,973; R.G. Zachrich Construction, Inc., Defiance, $415,659; and Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon, $420,209.
The engineer's estimate was $420,000.
Commissioners tabled action on a contract award until Tuesday morning.
According to Henry County Engineer Tim Schumm, the project will close the bridge on Road K for about three months while the project completion date is Nov. 15.
He noted that the "actual dates of road closure will be based on the contractor's schedule."
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• met in executive session to discuss the hiring of a public employee, but took no action.
• passed a resolution approving a change to an agreement between the County Job and Family Services, and Kids Count Too, Inc. This increases the contact amount by $30,000 for the April 20-June 30 period.
