NAPOLEON — A small renovation project for the Henry County Clerk of Courts office is moving forward here, part of future interior work throughout the county's courthouse.
The topic highlight county commissioners' regular meeting Tuesday.
The clerk of courts office is to receive new work stations and some electric upgrades, but the project has been delayed some as corrections were needed to the plans, according to Commissioner Glenn Miller.
The work stations will cost approximately $17,000 while the electric work will take another $3,600. During discussions Tuesday with Clerk of Courts Kim Stouffer, commissioners also decided to seek quotes for painting the office.
Miller told The Crescent-News that funds for the project will be taken from a $680,000 account carried over from several years ago.
Stouffer informed commissioners that the work stations will help correct a situation in which one person "gets all the (foot) traffic" into the office.
"It's just natural you go to that person," she said."... so that's what we're trying to correct."
The clerk of courts project won't be the only interior work in the courthouse in the future, however. Miller said commissioners plan to take a walk through the building to determine what other interior projects are needed.
This could include replacing carpet in fourth floor offices as well as fixing leaks and repairing plaster, he explained.
Current Office Solutions, Bryan, is providing the new work stations for the clerk of courts office while Speiser Electric, Napoleon, will take care of the electrical tasks.
