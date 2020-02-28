NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners on Thursday heard from Eric Weller, concerning a cleaning contract with Triangular Processing for services. No action was taken and further discussion will be held.
The board met in executive session concerning the discipline of a public employee. No action was taken.
Approved were budget adjustments and then and now certificates.
Commissioners will meet at noon today for a luncheon at Four County Career Center with elected officials.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.