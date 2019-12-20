• Henry County
Board meeting:
The Henry County commissioners participated in the annual litter prevention and recycling meeting Thursday, and met with Gwen Willford to discuss the 2020 census, which plays a role in determining local funding. A meeting will be held Jan. 23 to discuss ways to ensure everyone is counted on the census. Also Thursday, the commissioners took part in a planning commission meeting at the engineer's office, followed by a ribbon-cutting to celebrate upgrades at the OSU Extension Office.
