NAPOLEON — Nonprofit agencies and service providers in local counties are eligible for even more coronavirus-related funds.
Henry County commissioners learned during their Thursday meeting what could be done with an additional $25 million in community development block grant (CDBG) money available through the state for these entities. This is separate from federal CARES Relief Act funds already provided to counties through the state.
Henry County had received $1.72 million from several rounds of CARES money last year, noted Commissioner Glenn Miller. But Christina Deehr of Maumee Valley Planning Organization, which administers grants for local governments, met with commissioners Thursday and informed them about the additional CDBG-CV (coronavirus) money that is available for nonprofit organizations and service providers, such as senior centers.
However, Deehr explained that this money cannot be used for coronavirus-related expenses already covered by the previous CARES money.
Deehr said MVPO has reached out to some agencies already. She told commissioners that four recipients must be chosen within each county.
The money is subject to low- to moderate-income guidelines — as are other CDBG grants — and thus attempts to benefit persons with lower incomes.
Many communities in Fulton and Henry counties do not qualify due to higher income levels, Deehr indicated, but individual persons with low to moderate income may. For example, school children with parents in this category could qualify for funds to buy laptop computers.
Commissioners suggested seeking CDBG-CV money to benefit Henry County's Center for Child and Family Advocacy, or to cover food storage expenses incurred by the county senior center. Donated food is being stored at the fairgrounds, commissioners indicated, producing a monthly electric bill exceeding $600.
Based in Defiance, MVPO assists local governments in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding and Williams counties with grant funding applications and other planning measures.
According to Deehr, Williams County's application for CDBG-CV money has been approved, while Defiance County's is about to be and Paulding County's application was submitted on Thursday.
Commissioners passed a related resolution approving a duplication of benefits policy, which is required to receive the CDBG-CV money.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• passed a resolution approving a citizens participation plan concerning the receipt of CDBG grants. Such a measure is approved every five years and governs the process for holding public hearings on all traditional CDBG grants.
• approved an amended contract between Henry County Job and Family Services and the Ohio Teaching Family Association through June 30. The amendment adds $65,000 for a total not to exceed $315,000.
