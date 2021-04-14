NAPOLEON — Henry County officials are trying to find ways to spend COVID relief money from a 2020 funding source.
County commissioners discussed ideas during their regular session Tuesday when they met with Christina Deehr of Maumee Valley Planning Organization, which administers many grants throughout the area.
Deehr plans to submit an application to the state for community development block grant funds available for nonprofit organizations and service providers, such as senior centers.
This money was part of the federal CARES Relief Act which passed in 2020, but separate from funds which went to local governments. Henry County, for example, previously received $1.72 million in CARES funds.
Deehr made mention of four projects Tuesday — a small addition to Deshler's public library, new outside activity options at the Henry County Senior Center (such as pickleball courts and garden beds), an employment program with the Ridge Project near McClure and rehab of a building in Deshler for senior center services.
Any funds awarded and spent must benefit "low- to moderate-income" persons and have something to do with the coronavirus situation, according to Deehr.
Commissioners were okay with the first three options mentioned above, but the fourth in Deshler — at 110 Main St. where an old restaurant has been purchased by a local foundation and will be rehabbed — raised concerns because it could duplicate services of the county's senior center.
"... our senior center already does some of that stuff," noted Commissioner Bob Hastedt, although he believes the building would make a good community center later if a COVID-related use can be found in the meantime.
Deehr agreed with the duplication concern, so the topic will be discussed further before a funding application is made.
She noted that approximately $400,000 in work will be needed for the building in Deshler while commissioners noted that a fire suppression system may be needed as well.
"You're changing the use of the facility, so once that has changed ... you're going to have to comply with the current building code," said Commissioner Glenn Miller.
Deehr hopes to submit an overall application with a funding request "not to exceed $1 million."
In another matter, commissioners passed a resolution approving a new contract for electric aggregation services in Damascus, Flatrock, Freedom, Harrison, Liberty, Marion, Monroe, Napoleon, Pleasant, Richfield and Washington townships along with the villages of Holgate, Liberty Center McClure and New Bavaria.
Voters in these political subdivisions previously approved ballot issues providing for the electric aggregation option in those areas. Customers there receive discounts on one portion of their electricity bills, but retain the right to opt out of the program.
The current agreement with a power supplier expires in June while the new contract will run into 2023.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• passed a resolution adopting the recommendations of the county's tax incentive review council to continue tax abatement agreements with several companies. Negotiations are ongoing with another company, Keller Packaging, according to Miller.
• approved a resolution concerning changes in state law that impact CORSA insurance coverage.
• opened bids on a contract for the purchase of asphalt emulsion. One bid was received from Asphalt Materials, Oregon. A resolution is expected to be approved Thursday awarding a contract.
