NAPOLEON — An upgrade in rural internet broadband in Henry County is proposed.
At least that's the plan of the firm Spectrum, whose representative met with county commissioners during their regular Tuesday meeting.
Spectrum's director of government affairs, Brian Young, explained the company's plan to expand broadband opportunities from its hub near Deshler, provided it receives public grant funds through the state.
Young noted that the company is planning a $5.5 billion expansion, including $450 million in Ohio. However, he said some $106 million in federal money from the Federal Communications Commission would be involved as well.
Young told commissioners that his company is seeking funds through Ohio House Bill 2 (HB2)which is providing grants for broadband expansion into areas that are "unserved" or "underserved." These two categories define areas that have less than 25 megabyte (MB) internet coverage — one in the 10-25 MB category and the other less than 10 MB — so service there is generally slow or doesn't exist.
According to Young, Spectrum is making two applications for HB2 funds to serve residences only in those areas of Henry County. (The deadline to apply is Monday.)
The under 10 MB area includes 4,500 residences, noted Young, while the 10-25 MB area has 750 residences.
Commissioner Glenn Miller noted the difficult of serving areas where only a few customers might live.
Acknowledging companies' reluctance to extend service into these areas, Young said this is why Spectrum decided to accept government money for its expansion plans.
"We knew we would have to ask to go out into those rural areas," he said.
According to Young, Spectrum should know whether it receives funding through the state by April 2022.
"Once they make the decision it could be hopefully about a two-year process," he said about the build program.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• discussed a purchase interest in county-owned property near Henry County Road 17C with Steve Kryder and Dr. Joe Kruger of the Henry County Park District. The land, formerly a rest area on the former two-lane U.S. 24, is under lease with the park district until 2025, so the sale possibility has been shelved for now.
• met with Henry County Juvenile/Probate Judge Denise McColley to discuss the need for new chairs.
• passed a resolution making budget adjustments.
