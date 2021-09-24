NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners discussed a stepped-up effort to expand broadband services during their Thursday meeting.
Later, commissioners received an update from the county's community improvement corporation (CIC) director, Jennifer Arps (see below).
Commissioners' session with Cheryl Bostelman of Bright Net — an internet service provider in Napoleon — and others focused on expanding broadband services with financial help from Henry County. Bostelman mentioned a proposed system with 100 gigabyte capability.
Specifically, Bostelman requested $320,000 from commissioners to help install equipment to expand local broadband in at least Washington Township.
A representative of a regional company representing 24 internet service providers from north of Cincinnati to southern Michigan noted a proposed $8 million investment overall in the I-75 corridor. The firm hopes to receive $3 million from the state government and $3 million from local governments while adding $2 million of its own money.
Township trustees have been involved in the process and also may contribute to the project, according to Bostelman.
This would help improve internet service in Washington Township, outside Liberty Center and Texas which already have broadband capabilities.
Commissioners did not make a decision on Bostelman's request, but all three were receptive to the idea.
Commissioner Glenn Miller noted that he and his colleagues want to forge partnerships on the project.
"We want to partner," he said. "We can do much better leveraging additional money if we're together."
Funding options are still being considered. For example, the American Rescue Plan Act will provide Henry County with $5.24 million for certain infrastructure, broadband among them.
Bostelman also noted that her company is seeking some of the $250 million being made available statewide for broadband development by the state government through House Bill 2. The deadline to apply for this money is Nov. 6.
Later Thursday, Arps provided commissioners with an update on CIC matters.
She said her office continues to work on an economic development incentive agreement with Keller Logistics, Inc., Defiance, to build a 100,000 square-foot industrial speculation building on Napoleon's Industrial Drive.
While Napoleon City Council must still sign off on related measures, Arps indicated, "the biggest component" her office is working on is financial help from JobsOhio's inventory program.
The program provides grants up to $2 million, she said, or loan/grant packages as large as $5 million.
Arps informed commissioners that the Keller project is next on JobsOhio's list to consider.
On another front, Arps said she is working with a local company that would like to add a new manufacturing line, invest $4.6 million and create 25 new jobs over three years.
However, the company needs at least 60,000 square-feet, she indicated, but building inventory in Henry County "is sparse," she added.
Arps explained that she recently had an introductory meeting with Erika Willitzer, Defiance County's economic development director since January.
"I will say all of our regional ED (economic development) offices — we talk all the time, so it's a good regional partnership," said Arps.
The CIC had planned to hold its annual meeting on Oct. 6, but only 25 provided RSVPs, when normally more than 100 do so, according to Arps. Therefore, she said, the event was canceled for now.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• passed a resolution approving a contract with Jim Speiser and Sons, Napoleon, for electrical work on the courthouse tower. The cost is $8,380.
• approved a resolution allowing an LED lighting proposal at the commissioners office on Oakwood Avenue. The cost is $7,835.
• passed a resolution approving the county's biennial prevention, retention and contingency (PRC) plan.
• met in executive session to discuss personnel compensation.
• toured Old Castle and Pandrol, Inc., two Napoleon businesses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.