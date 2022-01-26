NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners continued to discuss strategies for spending American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars during their meeting Tuesday when they also were updated on senior center programs.
The county's EMA director, Tracy Busch — who commissioners have relied upon to advise them on ARPA rules and funding possibilities — recommended that commissioners spend Henry County's ARPA allocation ($5.3 million) on "three or four projects per year." Projects must be set by the end of 2024.
Too, he is recommending that other departments continue to seek state and federal grants as before, rather than merely relying on ARPA money, which can be used more liberally.
"We want to make sure we're getting the most bang for our bucks," Busch said, adding that "everybody's going to come to us and hit the easy money instead of going out and doing the extra work (seeking grants). Some of this stuff should be done with the easy money ... and some of the stuff we should take the extra work and effort ... . We have three years."
This is not meant to reject certain ARPA requests, emphasized Nick Nye — director of the county's local emergency planning committee — but to use a mix of grant funds that might make the county's allocation go further.
Commissioner Glenn Miller suggested support for this idea, noting that where broadband (internet) expansion is concerned, for example, 20 to 25 different federal grants may be available.
"I started writing them down and gave up," he said, noting the number of funding possibilities.
Earlier Tuesday, the county's senior center director, Penni Bostelman, provided her monthly report to commissioners.
Financially, she noted, "we ended the year (2021) very well."
She said a recent Area Office on Aging review "went very well" following "hours and hours" of preparation. A couple of recommended fixes were addressed, Bostelman indicated.
Too, she reported that home-delivered meals were up a little in December, averaging 317 per day, while congregate meals served at the center are running between 37 and 40 daily. But some special days reached as high as 65 or 70, according to Bostelman.
She also informed commissioners that the senior center's levy committee has met with the intention of placing a property tax renewal levy on the November ballot.
Meanwhile, supply-chain issues remain a concern, according to Bostelman, who used the example of a particular kind of food (stewed tomatoes) that will be served at the center immediately due to the shortages.
Bostelman noted that the center's monthly "birthday bash" — honoring those with a birthday in a particular month — will begin again this week. The event had been stopped due to the coronavirus situation.
However, card-playing tournaments will not be resuming, she indicated, because they would require participants to sit randomly with others. But general card-playing still will be allowed at the center, according to Bostelman.
In another matter, she informed commissioners that the senior center will begin tax preparation services for Henry County residents on Monday, continuing until March 31.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• passed a resolution approving county budget adjustments.
• approved a resolution granting an easement to the City of Napoleon at 930 E. Riverview Drive.
• passed a resolution authorizing a truck lease agreement with Henry County EMA. The cost is $500 per month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.