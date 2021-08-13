NAPOLEON — Discussion about plans to expend Henry County’s share of new federal money was a focus of county commissioners meeting here Thursday.
Henry County’s EMA director, Tracy Busch, presented a number of possible expenditures for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Henry County expects to receive approximately $5.2 million from the federal government.
Busch indicated that final guidelines for ARPA expenditures are still being finalized, but relying on “interim guidance” he proposed several expenditures with the money, including:
• health department copiers at a little more than $17,000.
• a new county resource manual, $9,600. This would provide a listing of service resources in Henry County, such as schools, churches, county/township/city offices, doctors, dentists and more.
• website improvements, $9,430.
• computer information technology projects, $22,738.65.
• touchless doors for the Hahn Center in Napoleon, $3,775 per door.
• air infiltration systems for county offices. Various options were discussed with commissioners expressing concern about maintaining such systems. “... it’s going to be a nightmare keeping them maintenanced,” said Commissioner Bob Hastedt. “It will be a pain in somebody’s side eventually ... .”
Additionally, Busch proposed that commissioners consider establishing a part-time position to help the county keep track and administer all the new money available from the federal government, including the pending $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and future spending legislation in Washington, D.C.
Busch figured a variety of potential costs for the position, ranging from $16,643.53 per year for a 20-hour work week at $15 per hour to $27,961.44 for a 28-hour week at $18 per hour.
He said his main goal is to ensure that the information on funding and related grants is maintained and posted publicly.
”I think it’s a good idea because it allows you to hire a person to keep the transparency,” said Busch.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• awarded a contract to Gerken Paving, Inc. for widening work (from 14 feet to 16 feet) on Napoleon Township Road R, between roads 18 and 19, and pavement repairs on Napoleon Township Road N, between roads 16B and County Road 424. The cost is $207,254.90.
• visited the Henry County Fairgrounds for rededication of the 4-H Exhibit Building.
• met in executive session to discuss compensation of personnel.
