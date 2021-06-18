NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners are considering a belated observation of the county's 200th anniversary in conjunction with the restoration of "Lady Justice" to the courthouse's top.
Commissioner Jeff Mires noted that a committee met recently to discuss the anniversary commemorating Henry County's establishment in 1820. Observations were planned last year, but did not go forward due to the coronavirus situation.
This year would be Henry County's 201st anniversary, and while this number would not command the attention of a bicentennial or centennial observation, it figures to have special significance this year.
That's because county commissioners are planning to restore the Lady Justice statute atop the county courthouse on Aug. 14. So an anniversary observation may be made on that occasion, according to Commissioner Glenn Miller.
The statute was removed last year for repairs, which are being completed by W.R. Meyers Co. of Napoleon.
Miller told The Crescent-News Thursday that commissioners expect to get a look at the statute next week. Thereafter, commissioners have scheduled a few dates for public viewing before Lady Justice goes back on top of the courthouse.
The first event is scheduled for Aug. 7 when she will be on display at Oakwood Plaza, the county's office complex on Oakwood Avenue. A farmers market also will be held there that day, Miller explained.
Additionally, commissioners plan to put the statute on display at the Henry County Fair on Aug. 13, he said, before she appears downtown in the late morning hours of Aug. 14 and is hoisted back onto the courthouse.
On each occasion, Miller said, the public will be able to observe, but not touch, the statute. Commissioners do not want to take any chances on possible damage just before she is restored to her perch.
"By no means is she fragile," said Miller. "We just feel we don't want anything to happen."
Also Thursday, commissioners received a presentation from Eric Weller and James Fitzgerald of the Cleveland firm Tremco Construction Products Group to discuss possible roof repairs to the county' office complex on Oakwood Avenue and the Hahn Building in downtown Napoleon.
Tremco, which manufactures roofing materials, presented commissioners with an infrared analysis of the aforementioned buildings' roof conditions.
Representatives provided estimates ranging from $604,000-$786,000 to cover the cost of improvements to all the roofs examined.
However, Miller informed The Crescent-News that no decisions were made Thursday as the proposal will have to be examined further.
"It's on our list of things to do, but not that high on the list," said Miller. "We just need some time to digest this. ... We'd like to talk to some customers of theirs."
Miller said the company's products are used to fix "hot spots" on particular building roofs that do not necessarily require replacing the entire roof.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• passed five separate resolutions approving contracts between Henry County Job and Family Services, and five entities that provide services to children who cannot be placed in traditional foster homes because they require special care, according to Miller. The contracts total amounts not to exceed $1.49 million for the period July 1-June 30, 2022 and are with Adriel School, Kids Count Too, Lutheran Home Society, Ohio Teaching Association and Richmeier Therapeutic Home.
• discussed updated job descriptions for the county's IT manager and IT technician.
• met in executive session for security matters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.