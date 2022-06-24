NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners have deferred a decision on whether to place HOPE Services’ property tax renewal levy back on the ballot in November.
Commissioners discussed the 1.5-mill, five-year renewal levy during their Thursday meeting when they were asked by the county’s new HOPE Services/Development Disabilities (DD) Director Kelly Aldrich — she started in her new position on Wednesday — to place the issue before voters in November.
Although not mentioned specifically Thursday, the agency — which provides services to those in Henry County with developmental disabilities — had a cash reserve of approximately $11 million in August 2021.
At that time, the former HOPE Services/DD Board administration had asked commissioners to place their renewal levy on the November ballot. But noting the large cash reserves that the agency had at the time, commissioners declined to do so, although they emphasized their support for HOPE Services’ program.
They made the same pronouncement Thursday, but wanted to think about the ballot request further. Commissioner Glenn Miller noted that he wants to make sure the levy’s size is proper.
“We want HOPE Services to stay around, we don’t want it to go away, however, we have to look at the right size,” he said.
The deadline for submitting the matter to the county’s board of elections for the November ballot is 4 p.m. on Aug. 5.
With the same officials in the room Thursday, commissioners also discussed an issue with the Henry County Transportation Network (HCTN).
HOPE Services’ clients use HCTN’s services, but confusion has arisen over practices of the previous HCTN administration — former Executive Director Brad Booth resigned and has been the subject of investigation — in its interaction with Hope Services.
Specifically, this concerns HOPE’s supportive employment services (SES) contract with the transportation network. Trangular Processing handled payments for this program.
Miller noted, that an HCTN memorandum of understanding that was supposed to have existed on the matter can’t be located.
A press release issued by commissioners about Thursday’s meeting noted that the SES program “has run a deficit” and the HCTN “cannot fund the program, according to ODOT.”
On an unrelated topic, Henry County’s Hope Services/DD Board is about to begin a significant office renovation for its office at 135 E. Maumee St. in Napoleon.
Commissioners approved a contract with Mel Lanzer Co. in April totaling $1.1 million for the work.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• agreed to contact Poggemeyer Design Group for an estimate on Hahn Center improvements.
• passed a resolution allowing a service agreement between Henry County Job and Family Services (JFS) and Adriel, West Liberty, from July 1-June 30, 2023. The cost is not to exceed $400,000.
• approved a resolution authorizing a service agreement between JFS and Lutheran Homes Society, Inc., Genacross, from July 1-June 30, 2023. The cost is not to exceed $500,000.
• passed a resolution allowing a service agreement between JFS and The Marsh Foundation from July 1-June 30, 2023. The cost is not to exceed $450,000.
• approved a resolution authorizing a service agreement between JFS and Ohio Teaching Family Association, Swanton, from July 1-June 30, 2023. The cost is not to exceed $400,000.
• passed a resolution allowing a service agreement between JFS and OhioMHAS-Eastway Corporation, Dayton, from July 1-June 30, 2023. The cost is not to exceed $350,000.
• approved a resolution authorizing a service agreement between JFS and OhioMHAS-Young Star Academy, LLC, Perryville, from July 1-June 30, 2023. The cost is not to exceed $300,000.
• passed a resolution allowing a service agreement between JFS and The Village Network, Wooster, from July 1-June 30, 2023. The cost is not to exceed $100,000.
• approved a resolution authorizing a service agreement between JFS and Kids Count Too, Inc., Bowling Green, from July 1-June 30, 2023. The cost is not to exceed $250,000.
