NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners continued their discussions with Sheriff Mike Bodenbender about improvement emergency radio communications during their meeting Tuesday.
NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners continued their discussions with Sheriff Mike Bodenbender about improvement emergency radio communications during their meeting Tuesday.
Bodenbender has been discussing with commissioners the possibility of replacing a radio tower at Henry County Hospital in Napoleon. He would like to implement the new MARCS radio system in addition to a new tower to provide better communications in northern Henry County.
According to a news release issued by commissioners about Tuesday's meeting, commissioners "are exploring all options, but would entertain more information on the costs."
The release added that Bodenbender "will be changing to" the MARCS system "to ensure coverage."
In another matter, commissioners approved a resolution allowing an application to the Ohio Office of Community Development for a $500,000 county revolving loan to benefit APA Solar, LLC, on Road X in Ridgeville Corners. This would be used for machinery and equipment.
APA plans to invest in the former NASG building nearby for its expansion. This will include investments of $10 million for equipment and $3.5 million in property, according to the Henry County Community Improvement Corporation.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• passed a resolution authorizing 2022 county budget adjustments.
• approved a resolution allowing a payment to Miller Brothers Construction for a bridge project on County Road K in central Henry County.
• approved a resolution authorizing signature to a letter by Maumee Valley Planning Organization in its quest for a neighborhood revitalization grant.
• met in executive session to discuss "matters required to be kept confidential," but took no action.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.