NAPOLEON — Possible Henry County landfill rate increases were discussed by county commissioners here during their Thursday meeting.
Two increases were discussed.
One is the general cost to deposit waste at the landfill on County Road 11 near Malinta. This may go to $120 per ton, perhaps with a minimum weight and/or charge ($15-20).
The prices were not finalized Thursday.
“I really hate to do that, but we got to pay our bills,” said Commissioner Bob Hastedt.
The second component of increases is for tires.
Henry County’s environmental facilities manager, Brad Young, suggested that the cost of disposing transport tires at the landfill go from seven to 10 cents per pound while “clean” passenger vehicle tires — without rims — would go from 10 cents to 12.5 cents per pound, and the remaining, such as tractor and semi tires, would go from 10 cents to 15 cents per pound.
Henry County’s landfill, which serves only as a transfer station for waste, has a tire shredder which processes them into shreds used in construction projects. While the landfill gives away the tire shreds, it incurs costs for transporting them.
Commissioners are studying the possibility of having another firm take over the tire operation at the landfill.
The proposed rate increases would only go into effect following a resolution approved by commissioners, public hearings and proper advertising.
Young reported that the landfill accepted 175.2 tons of solid waste in December as well as 155.9 tons of tires.
The total for the year was 2,321.9 tons of waste collected while 1,979.4 tons of tires were collected.
Too, he noted that beginning Jan. 31 landfill hours will be 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8-11 a.m. on Saturday.
Finance-wise, Brad Young reported that the landfill still has an account balance of $200,000.
In other business, commissioners:
• received an update from the county’s maintenance supervisor, Eric Weller. He reported that metal has been placed on the county dog warden building while the electricity will soon be hooked up.
• passed a resolution approving 2022 county budget adjustments.
• approved a resolution authorizing payment of $93,084.80 for the county highway building’s renovation.
