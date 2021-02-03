NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners are considering a more wide-ranging plan to make courthouse repairs.
That topic was one of several handled by commissioners during their regular meeting Tuesday when they also received a preview of road work planned this year by the county's highway department (see related story).
Commissioners held a Zoom meeting with Andrew Mizsak of a northeast Ohio firm (Mizsak, Feinberg, Phillips, Bruckman and Wade Consulting Agency) to discuss the courthouse matter and related grant possibilities.
According to Commissioner Glenn Miller, further courthouse repairs would be in addition to the oncoming refurbishment of Lady Justice, a statue which was on the building's top for years. The statue is being repaired by the Napoleon firm W.R. Myers Co. Inc. and expected to be returned to the courthouse later this year.
That project is unfolding in three phases, with a cost totaling approximately $750,000. Commissioners already have committed funds to cover all three phases, but now are considering going further.
Commissioners are speaking with the aforementioned company to try to locate additional funds for courthouse work.
"Both the sheriff's office and courthouse are on the National Historic Register," explained Miller during an interview Tuesday.
He is hopeful money may be available through federal sources and/or the Ohio History Connection to receive additional funds to continue restoration work.
"... and so we're looking for money to do whatever needs to be done on the inside," Miller said. "My preference would be ideally we'd open back up the third floor — the atrium that's there. That has been the trend in restoring courthouses ... because of the history."
He noted that the third-floor atrium was closed in the late 1990s.
Earlier Tuesday, commissioners met with Henry County Board of Elections Director Mary Detmer and the office's deputy director, Cyndi Shroyer, to discuss spending remaining funds from a Help America Vote Act grant. She said more than $38,000 of the grant remains.
Commissioners gave their approval to the board of elections' plan to install a handicap accessible countertop. Officials are hopeful this can be ready when early voting begins on April 6 for the May primary election in Henry County.
Other possible uses for the money include raising a ceiling to accommodate more storage space and making repairs to restore a restroom's functionality.
Detmer also suggested that commissioners consider purchasing the former Walmart building on Oakwood Avenue for use by the board of elections. Among other things, this could provide room for training and storage, she indicated.
Located next to the commissioners' office, the building has been vacant for approximately 19 years. A local business had plans to convert the building into a factory for personal protective equipment a few months ago, but that deal fell through when the company decided to locate elsewhere in northwest Ohio.
Commissioners did not seriously discuss Detmer's proposal for the building as it may be larger than needed and would cost an unknown amount to renovate.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• appointed Greg Heath to the Henry County Board of Developmental Disabilities for a four-year term that began on Jan. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.