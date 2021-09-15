NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners discussed a comprehensive upgrade of the county-owned Oakwood Plaza during their Tuesday session.
Located on Oakwood Avenue, the property is home to commissioners' offices as well as several other county entities such as the engineer, board of elections and Napoleon Municipal Court. The former retail area was purchased years ago by the county, but much of the exterior features are original, according to Commissioner Glenn Miller.
Therefore, commissioners are considering a number of upgrades over the next 2-3 years, he informed The Crescent-News.
During Tuesday's session, commissioners met with county maintenance staff member Steve Clapp — whose main responsible is Oakwood Plaza — to discuss future improvements. These include such things as sidewalk repair, parking lot resurfacing, reinvigorating the landscape islands, cement column repair, curb reconstruction and building painting.
Miller said the landscape bushes likely will be removed this fall, but no final plans have been agreed upon for the order of improvements. However, he said the parking lot (facing Oakwood Avenue) would probably be undertaken last.
Asked what the improvements might cost, he roughly estimated the parking lot resurfacing, cement work and painting at approximately $500,000. He believes some American Rescue Plan Act money might be able to fund some of the work while the City of Napoleon — due to municipal court — might contribute as well.
Commissioners undertook repairs to the back parking lot (behind the plaza) earlier this year.
The property is separate from the parking lot outside the former Walmart building (further to the north), which is privately owned.
Also Tuesday, commissioners:
• approved a resolution tabling a proposal from Jim Speiser & Sons, Inc., Napoleon, to install conduit and plugs on the courthouse steeple at a cost of $8,380. This will allow the "Lady Justice" statute to be lit up at night. Commissioners needed additional information on the project before approving a contract.
• passed a resolution authorizing an agreement with Resource Solutions Associates for a county resources guide. The cost is $9,660.
• approved a resolution approving an Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction subsidy grant agreement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.