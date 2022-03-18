NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners entertained a question concerning county fair parking during their Thursday meeting.
Jay Agler was on hand to request use of the former soccer fields at the Henry County Senior Center — located just east of the county fairgrounds in Napoleon — for fair parking.
Commissioners plan to hold further discussion on the request at a later date.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• approved a resolution making budget adjustments.
• passed a resolution applying for round five of a water pollution control loan fund agreement for 2023.
• approved a resolution allowing participation in the 2022 Ohio Department of Transportation road salt contracts.
• passed a resolution authorizing a $5,000 contract with Northwest Landscape Service for mowing at the senior center this year. Commissioners will pay $3,000 while the senior center will pay $2,000.
