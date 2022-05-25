NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners held a required public hearing Tuesday on the use of the county's annual community development block grant (CDBG) allocation through the state.
Later Tuesday, commissioners announced a plan to utilize the county's EMA director, Tracy Busch, to manage smaller projects (see below) and also awarded a contract on the county senior center's pickleball court construction project (see related story).
The aforementioned CDBG public hearing was held with Adam Panas of Maumee Valley Planning Organization, which administers grants for area local governments.
The county's annual CDBG allocation is $150,000 with $120,000 for projects and $30,000 for administration.
According to the commissioners office, MVPO has received seven applications for the money totaling $260,995. The deadline to submit applications to the state is June 15.
They include:
• Deshler Village: $45,000 for tennis court improvements at the village park on North Oak Street. The village is proposing a match of $20,201.
• Liberty Center Village: a $30,000 match for storm sewer improvements on Flower Lane and North Street. The village will provide $35,000 as part of a larger critical infrastructure grant request.
• Malinta Village: $30,000 for storm sewer replacements, which officials hope would alleviate flooding on South Turkeyfoot Avenue. The village is proposing a $10,500 contribution with another $55,470 from the state's water pollution control fund.
• McClure Village: $45,000 for sidewalk improvements on South East Street and Cross streets. The village is proposing a $5,000 match.
• PathStone Migrant Rest Center near Liberty Center: $50,000 for dormitory improvements, including a new well house pump and siding. PathStone, a nonprofit corporation, would contribute $26,550 to the project.
• Henry County Senior Center: $33,995 for a new home-delivered meal truck. The Henry County Senior Center Advocate Group would provide $5,000.
• Henry County Senior Center: $27,000 to finish the agency's pickleball court (see related story). The Henry County Senior Center Advocate Group would provide $5,000.
In another matter, Commissioner Glenn Miller announced that Henry County EMA Director Tracy Busch would assist them in managing smaller projects, although he will keep his job as EMA director. He cited Busch's expertise and background as being helpful in helping reduce commissioners' workload.
Miller mentioned a couple of projects that would fit into the new management plan, including a "facelift" for the county's Oakwood Avenue office complex with new paint and sidewalks.
Another is continued exterior improvements to the county courthouse grounds in downtown Napoleon. This could include expanding the heated sidewalk there and revising the landscape, according to Miller.
"We're going to clean up the look of the courthouse," he said, noting that the area around the water fountain adjacent to the building might be spruced up. The idea, he continued is to make the courthouse look like it did "decades and decades ago" with "mostly grass to the building and very few shrubs."
"... This (the county courthouse) is such an important historic structure for our town," Miller said of the ongoing effort to improve the courthouse.
