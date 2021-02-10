NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners have agreed informally to pursue the services of a northeast Ohio firm to seek grant possibilities for future courthouse improvements.
Commissioners discussed the employment of Mizsak, Feinberg, Phillips, Bruckman and Wade Consulting Agency for this purpose during their meeting here Tuesday.
Further courthouse repairs beyond the ongoing refurbishment of Lady Justice — the statue atop the courthouse that has been removed for repair by W.R. Myers Co. Inc. of Napoleon — are desired by commissioners.
The Lady Justice project is unfolding in three phases, with a cost totaling approximately $750,000. Commissioners already have committed funds to cover all three phases.
Commissioner Glenn Miller noted Tuesday that the above firm provided an agreement with "everything we talked about" for the grant effort, but not a price.
"We need help looking for preservation money," said Miller during an interview with The Crescent-News. "We might as well hire somebody who knows how to do this, rather than us taking an inordinate amount of time. Maybe there is something we don't know."
Miller mentioned the Ohio History Connection (formerly the Ohio Historical Society) and the U.S. Department of the Interior as possible funding sources.
Also Tuesday, commissioners met with Bob George of the county's soil and water conservation office to discuss a multi-county initiative to clean Swan Creek.
While the majority of the creek flows through Lucas County, the waterway also comes through northeast Henry County and into Fulton County.
On George's recommendation, commissioners declined to participate, as Swan Creek's Henry County stretch has been cleaned relatively recently, according to Miller.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• approved an agreement with the Henry County Sheriff's Office to provide law enforcement coverage for Liberty Center. The charge is $31 per hour for up to 30 hours each week.
• received a county landfill update from Mike Imbrock, Henry County's solid waste coordinator. He reported that tonnage received is higher than the same time last year, according to Miller.
