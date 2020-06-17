NAPOLEON — Henry County's electric aggregation program may be adding a solar component in the future.
Amy Hoffman of Palmer Energy met with county commissioners here Tuesday morning to discuss the possibility.
Residents and businesses of townships and communities that participate in the aggregation program receive savings on the generation portion of their electricity bills. This represents about half the bill, according to Palmer, whose firm is an independent energy consultant that partners with the County Commissioners Association of Ohio (CCAO) on the matter.
(Voters in Henry County's participating townships and communities previously approved ballot issues establishing the aggregation program and automatically enrolling residents unless they choose to opt out.)
Hoffman told commissioners Tuesday that the next contract for the aggregation program comes due in June 2021. Therefore, by July 31 her company would like commissioners to provide a letter stating their intention to continue participating in the program.
While the program will continue to offer savings in Ohio's deregulated energy market, Hoffman explained that it may contain a solar component. The majority of power will be generated through traditional means, but 20-25% may be provided through solar energy, according to Hoffman.
This will be possible with construction of a solar array, probably in southern Ohio, she indicated. This may become the largest such field in the state, she said, but a location has not yet been chosen.
"This could double in size depending on participation," said Hoffman, noting that letters of intent are needed from local governments "so the (solar array) developer can go out and obviously look for the site, but also come back with the number" because "the more that we have in, the better the price will be."
Noting that the market has changed in recent times, Hoffman said "it's time to look at it (solar) again, but in a different way. So now we're not looking at individual facilities. We're looking at doing a mega-solar array somewhere in southern Ohio. And this is now a PPA — a purchasing power agreement, where you are essentially hedging 20-25% of your load in solar."
Consecutive 10-year PPAs are envisioned over a 20-year period, she informed commissioners.
If the initiative comes to fruition, the electric aggregation program would blend a fixed rate (from the solar component) with one based on the market price for power (as the price is now determined), Hoffman indicated.
However, participants in the program would retain the option of receiving their power entirely through the market, according to Hoffman.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• met with Henry County Auditor Kevin Garringer to discuss the federal CARES Act which will allow local governments to receive federal money through the state to offset costs connected to the coronavirus situation (see related story).
• approved the annexation petition of William Meyers for 3.03 acres on County Road 424 near Meyerholtz Park into Napoleon. The property is in Section 27 of Napoleon Township.
• approved an increase in county solid waste fees to $6 per ton.
• met with CCAO Director Cheryl Subler and John Leutz, assistant director.
