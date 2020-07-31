NAPOLEON — Henry County elections officials are proceeding with plans for in-person and absentee balloting this November.
Officials provided county commissioners here with a brief update on planning and related topics during commissioners' regular Thursday meeting.
Board of elections chairman Steve Kryder noted some of the logistics needed for early voting via absentee balloting.
According to Kryder, the board of elections contracts with a Cleveland company to send out absentee ballots to voters. This is after the voter's information is confirmed by the Henry County Board of Elections, he noted.
Once a completed ballot is returned by the voter, it is counted at the county board of elections, according to Kryder.
At present, elections officials are proceeding as if in-person voting — unlike the rescheduled April 28 primary — will take place on Nov. 3. However, Kryder said board of elections officials "expect there's going to be a huge number of absentee ballots that are going to be sent out."
He explained that plastic shields will be placed between each voting machine at polling stations to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
In-person early voting in Ohio for the Nov. 3 election begins on Oct. 6. As things stand, voters will have the option of voting early at the board of elections or mailing in their ballots.
Kryder also indicated that officials continue to deal with security required measures with a security grant received about a year ago. The completion deadline has been pushed back to Aug. 31, he noted, but no specifics about what's being done can be provided.
"There still are a few items that need to be done," Kryder told commissioners. "And the manner in which the (Ohio) secretary of state put that directive down prohibits us from telling you anything about what is being done simply because that's part of the security arrangement."
He also explained that the board of elections has received $25,000 through the federal CARES Relief Act for personal protective equipment to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, as well as other expenses such as employment costs to handle early voting.
In other business, commissioners:
• discussed Memorial Day event reimbursements with Brent Bischoff, Henry County's veterans service officer. As per the Ohio Revised Code, commissioners approved payment of up to $500 for each veterans organization for Memorial Day events. Seven of the county's 13 organizations held Memorial Day events this year, according to Bischoff.
• met in executive session to discuss employee compensation.
