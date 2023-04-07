NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners bid farewell to a retiring colleague during their Thursday meeting.
Commissioner Jeff Mires attended his final meeting, having announced some weeks ago his intent to step down as he will be moving outside the county.
Mires had been elected to a four-year term as commissioner in November, so Henry County's Republican Party will have the responsibility of selecting a replacement for him.
In a few closing remarks, Mires said Thursday was an "emotional day for me" as he is "closing a chapter in my life." For the past 34 years, he explained, he's been involved in public service at the federal, county or city level.
He said he "couldn't do the job" without fellow commissioners and staff who he thanked for their help. Mires, a Republican, called fellow commissioners Glenn Miller and Bob Hastedt "mentors" — a reference to his early time as a commissioner after he had been appointed to fill a vacancy — and said he hopes they turn from co-workers into "lifelong friends."
Commissioners offered some compliments, with Miller telling Mires that "you've been wonderful to work with." As for the commissioner that will replace Mires, Miller said "our level of expectation is high."
Also Thursday, commissioners approved an agreement concerning a large sewer improvement project in Napoleon.
Adam Panas of Maumee Valley Planning Organization — administrator of a grant for the project — was on hand when commissioners passed a related resolution for the Meekison Street project on the city's southeast side.
The agreement concerns the employment of Bryan Excavating, Bryan, to replace an aging brick sewer on Meekison, between Third Street and Appian Avenue. The cost is $658,440.50.
Commissioners are involved in the bidding process due to the inclusion of grant funding through the state.
According to Panas, a $280,000 critical infrastructure community development block grant will provide a large part of the project’s funding as will a $260,000 Ohio Public Works Commission grant.
Some $20,000 is included for administration while the City of Napoleon will provide $98,440.50.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• approved a resolution authorizing first-quarter bonuses of $13,183.50 to EMA Director Tracy Busch for project management and ARPA administration, and $2,220 to Nick Nye, EMA deputy director.
• passed a resolution making 2023 county budget adjustments.
• approved a resolution awarding a contract for the purchase of asphalt emulsion. The cost is $2 a gallon for pickup and $2.15 for delivery.
• passed a resolution approving CDL training for Patrick Ducat of the Henry County landfill.
• approved an resolution authorizing an agreement concerning Homeland Security grant-funded projects.
