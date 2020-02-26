NAPOLEON — Resurfacing bids were awarded Tuesday morning by Henry County commissioners.
A bid was awarded to Gerken Paving for a county resurfacing project. Fifteen miles of roadway are expected to be covered in the job. The bid came in at $838,308.
Commissioners met with Local Emergency Planning Committee director Nick Nye and EMA director Tracy Busch to discuss a minimum of compensation hours for handled calls outside the normal work hours.
An executive session was held to discuss security matters. No action was taken.
