NAPOLEON — Resurfacing bids were awarded Tuesday morning by Henry County commissioners.

A bid was awarded to Gerken Paving for a county resurfacing project. Fifteen miles of roadway are expected to be covered in the job. The bid came in at $838,308.

Commissioners met with Local Emergency Planning Committee director Nick Nye and EMA director Tracy Busch to discuss a minimum of compensation hours for handled calls outside the normal work hours.

An executive session was held to discuss security matters. No action was taken.

Load comments