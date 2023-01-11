NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners approved a purchase contract, but rejected a second during their meeting Tuesday.
Before doing so, commissioners removed from the table bids for two items — the purchase of stone for the county highway department and the acquisition of a generator.
They subsequently approved a resolution allowing a contract for the purchase of stone from The Custar Stone Co., Custar; and Shelly/Stoneco, Oakwood.
But a resolution authorizing purchase of the generator on behalf of Van Wert County was rejected due to a procedural issue.
The generator purchase was to be made with federal Homeland Security funds and was handled by Henry County's EMA office on behalf of Homeland Security Region 1.
But the wrong dates were entered into the paperwork, according to Nick Nye of the EMA office, so the purchase will have to be rebid.
The bids also exceeded the estimate by 10% — often a reason to reject public purchases — but Van Wert County had agreed to pick up the difference.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• passed a resolution authorizing a technical assistance agreement with Maumee Valley Planning Organization.
• approved a resolution allowing credit card usage by the Henry County Job and Family Services.
• passed a resolution setting the 2023 mileage reimbursement for county employees at 65.5 cents per mile.
• approved a resolution making 2023 budget adjustments.
• passed two resolutions approving two community housing impact and preservation grants — one for $889,000 and the other for $461,000.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up to receive breaking news alerts from The Crescent-News.
Sign up to receive the daily headlines from The Crescent-News.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.