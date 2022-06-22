NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners approved county funds for a project to upgrade the migrant rest center near Liberty Center during their Tuesday meeting and gave approval for a sick leave policy change in the job and family services department.
Lloyd Beattie of Pathstone met with commissioners to request $31,000 to make six rooms at the center more habitable. He said mold and mildew has become a problem due to moisture.
Pathstone also wants to repair a well pump on the property.
"We just think we need to get it livable," said Beattie, who explained that tenants can stay for only 14 days if they're just looking for work, but may stay all summer if employed.
Funds through the U.DS. Department of Labor are used to operate the facility, he indicated.
Pathstone had requested earlier this year that commissioners chose their project as part of the county's annual community development block grant allocation through the state. However, commissioners opted to use the $150,000 grant for work elsewhere.
Moving to another matter, commissioners met with Shannon Jones, director of the Henry County Department of Job and Family Services, to discuss a sick leave policy change.
They passed a resolution bringing into effect a policy that will allow employees to donate their accumulated sick time to other employees in need of additional time off.
Jones told commissioners this policy will help build "an environment where people want to stay, and not go, and we're not having to look for people ... ."
After commissioners passed their resolution, Jones said, "I know the staff will appreciate it very much."
Commissioners noted Tuesday that they want to take a look at the program in a year's time to see how things are going.
In other business, commissioners:
• approved a resolution allowing the county's land bank to sell a county-owned residence at 930 E. Riverview Ave. The home had been up for public auction, but only one bidder showed interest, offering an amount below the minimum bid, according to commissioners. The land bank will be able to keep $2,500 of the proceeds.
• approved a resolution providing "The Meeting Place" — a "supervised parenting time and neutral exchange program" — through the Center for Child and Family Advocacy with an additional $5,000 as requested by Henry County Juvenile Judge Denise McColley.
• passed a resolution agreeing to the purchase of benches for the county courthouse's fourth floor from Sauder's in Archbold.
• passed a resolution increasing the county's standard mileage allowance to match the new IRS rate.
• met in executive session with Jones to discuss employee compensation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.