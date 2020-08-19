NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners approved a grant agreement Tuesday that will benefit the Love's Travel Stop project underway here.
During their regular meeting, commissioners okayed a $500,000 community development block grant (CDBG) for infrastructure improvements related to the Love's project on American Road, just north of U.S. 24 on Napoleon's north side.
The grant will be administered by the Defiance-based Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO), which serves as the administrator of state and federal grants for local governments throughout several area counties. The competitive CDBG grant is made available from the state.
MVPO's Dennis Miller told The Crescent-News Tuesday that the money — minus a $10,000 administration fee — will help improve 1,500 feet of American Road, from Industrial Drive west in front of the new Love's store, which hopes to open at the beginning of 2021.
The estimated project cost is $1,424,970, according to Miller, with bids for this work to be opened during commissioners' Thursday meeting. Love's will pay the balance of that cost minus the grant funds, he indicated.
The asphalt street, which Miller said is deteriorating, will be replaced with concrete that can better handle turning trucks. Work is likely to begin soon so it can be completed in time for the Love's opening.
A national chain of truck stops and travel stores, Love's is investing $10 million in the new Napoleon location, according to Miller.
During an interview Tuesday, Henry County Commissioner Glenn Miller commented that "we're excited about being able to support this project to see the development along American Road. This is a wonderful improvement for now and the future."
A second phase of American Road's improvement — all the way to Oakwood Avenue to the west and south to County Road R (Freedom Drive) — is expected in 2021, according to MVPO's Miller. That phase will be asphalt, he said.
Nearby Industrial Drive was completely rebuilt two years to support the large amounts of truck traffic in the area. Two other national truck-related fueling and convenience stores (Petro and Pilot) are located just east of the Love's site.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• signed a contract with Gerken Paving, Napoleon, for various resurfacing projects throughout the county with state Issue II money. The cost is $581,117.50.
