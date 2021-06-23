NAPOLEON — A contract to demolish a dilapidated building in Deshler was approved by Henry County commissioners during their meeting Tuesday.
Commissioners passed a resolution approving a contract with Advanced Demolition, McComb, for the removal of a dilapidated church at 202 E. Maple St.
Advanced Demolition was the lower bidder from among five contractors, and at $20,000 was well under the engineer's estimate ($30,000).
The contractor will have until October to remove the building.
Commissioners worked through Maumee Valley Planning Organization for the bidding because state-provided community development block grant money is involved. MVPO administers grants on behalf of local governmental entities.
Henry County's land bank has acquired the property for purposes of removing the building, due to its condition.
Deshler Village's community development director, Don Parsons, told The Crescent-News Tuesday that the building has been vacant for, perhaps, 20 years. The church had been affiliated with the Methodist Church while its members joined another congregation, he indicated.
According to Parsons, the village has an interest in obtaining the property and using it to expand turning space for tractor trailers that have difficulty negotiating a 90-degree turn at Maple and East streets. This stretch of street is also State Route 18.
"It's a really bad corner for big trucks, and there's more and more of them all the time," commented Parsons.
He said the village plans to approach the Ohio Department of Transportation this year about making the change.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• held three separate executive sessions to discuss economic development, pending litigation and compensation of personnel.
• passed a resolution approving final payment of $465,045.62 to Gerken Paving, Napoleon, for the county's 2021 resurfacing program.
• tabled action on job descriptions for the county's technology manager and technology technician.
• passed a resolution approving CORSA insurance charge backs to departments that do not rely on the county's general fund.
