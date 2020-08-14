NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners have approved a contract with a local firm for courthouse repairs, including maintenance on Lady Justice, the statute which sits above the building.
The three commissioners approved a related resolution during their Thursday morning meeting that allows a contract with W.R. Meyers Co. Inc., Napoleon. The company was the only bidder on the project, which will be managed by IAP Government Services Group, Columbus.
The contract price with W.R. Meyers Co. is $958,055, and is broken into three phases.
The first phase — removal and repair of the Lady Justice statue — will cost $366,730. This includes W.R. Meyers’ cost ($338,000) and an additional $28,730 for engineering.
Commissioners are most concerned about this phase, citing the need to ensure that Lady Justice is secure atop the courthouse.
She will be removed within a short time, perhaps for as much as nine months, according to Commissioner Glenn Miller.
The work will require the deployment of a large crane, which will close East Washington Street, just north of the courthouse, he indicated.
The public likely will be given an opportunity to view Lady Justice up close after she is brought down, according to commissioners.
Miller noted W.R. Meyers’ reputation, observing that the courthouse has been a “passion” of owner Bill Meyers.
“He takes this very, very seriously,” said Miller. “His work is known, so we’re real comfortable (with the company).”
The second phase of W.R. Meyers’ repair project will involve work around the courthouse clock, while the third will include roof repairs, Commissioner Bob Hastedt indicated.
Although phase I is expected to begin this year, with completion likely in 2021, commissioners did not offer specific timelines for the other two phases. Miller said these could be completed “over a period of years.”
As for phase I, Miller noted that the cost might be covered with a variety of funds, including repayment of loans that had been made to the county airport ($110,000) and the solid waste district ($75,000), as well as some $170,000 from the courthouse capital improvement fund.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• awarded a contract to Gerken Paving, Napoleon, for various resurfacing projects throughout the county with state Issue II money. The cost is $581,117.50.
• approved a contract with Mel Lanzer Co., Napoleon, to replace a door and concrete sidewalk at Oakwood Plaza, where several county offices are located. The cost is $32,700.
• discussed landfill matters with Mike Imbrock, the county’s solid waste coordinator.
• approved an area 7 sub-grant agreement for the Henry County Job and Family Services Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.