NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners handled a light agenda during their Thursday meeting.

Commissioners passed a resolution approving a contract with Mack Industries, Bowling Green, for the purchase of two concrete box culverts measuring 20 feet by eight feet and nine feet by six feet.

Mack Industries was the lone bidder at $157,590.

Commissioners had opened bids on the contract Tuesday when they met with Henry County Engineer Tim Schumm.

Commissioners also approved a resolution Thursday making 2022 county judgment adjustments.

